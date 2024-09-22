Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

