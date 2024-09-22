Macquarie Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $91.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.75 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

