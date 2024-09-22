Max Rosett Sells 14,380 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Immunome Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $14.99 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $898.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. Research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
