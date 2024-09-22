Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
