Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

