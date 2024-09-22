MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NYSE MFA opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.60 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

