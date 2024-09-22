Mizuho Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.