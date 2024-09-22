MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $337.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $8,082,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $278.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

