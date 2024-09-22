Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $306,020.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32.

Shares of NFLX opened at $701.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

