New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Major Shareholder Dustin M. Shindo Sells 21,000 Shares

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 21,000 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $15,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,702,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOVR opened at $0.56 on Friday. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
About New Horizon Aircraft
