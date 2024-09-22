New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Major Shareholder Dustin M. Shindo Sells 21,000 Shares

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 21,000 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $15,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,702,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVR opened at $0.56 on Friday. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

About New Horizon Aircraft

See Also

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

