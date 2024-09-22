NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEE. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.87.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

