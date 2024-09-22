Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Notable Labs Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NTBL stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Notable Labs has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Notable Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Notable Labs
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.
