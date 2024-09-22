OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.33% from the stock’s previous close.
OPENLANE Trading Down 1.7 %
KAR opened at $16.63 on Friday. OPENLANE has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
