Oppenheimer Boosts Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target to $33.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

TYRA stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,385,481.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

