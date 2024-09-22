OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

