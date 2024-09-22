PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $107.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,355 shares of company stock worth $8,306,734. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

