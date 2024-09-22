PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Sells $128,753.88 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $128,753.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $29,032.65.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. PowerSchool’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.