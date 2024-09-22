Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QUAD. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

