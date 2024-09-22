Robert W. Baird Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $256.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IQV opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.07. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

