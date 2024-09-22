Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $75,330.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $76.02 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

