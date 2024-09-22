Roth Mkm Lowers Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Neutral

Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

