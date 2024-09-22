Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $935,802.60 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $935,802.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,227,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,635,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,354.22.

On Friday, August 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,324.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48.

SEMR stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $123,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $156,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Semrush by 28.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

