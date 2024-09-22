SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 1,000,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,018,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $69,247.80.

On Friday, September 13th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SES AI ( NYSE:SES ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SES AI



SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

