Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5186 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shanghai Industrial Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SGHIY opened at $14.50 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

About Shanghai Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.