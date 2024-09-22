Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5186 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Shanghai Industrial Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SGHIY opened at $14.50 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.
About Shanghai Industrial
