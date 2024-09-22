Singular Research Upgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to “Strong-Buy”

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $774.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 237.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.