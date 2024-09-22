Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,250,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

