State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

