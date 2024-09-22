StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 662,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.