StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Trading Up 6.8 %
REED stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.54.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
