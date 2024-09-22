T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Evercore ISI

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $199.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $176.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,875 shares of company stock valued at $130,909,198 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

