The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.64. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.03 and a fifty-two week high of $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

