Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,982,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.