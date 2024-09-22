Traders Purchase Large Volume of CrowdStrike Call Options (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 137,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 99,014 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $16,330,609. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 130.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,836,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $15,285,000. Finally, NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 8.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $299.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

