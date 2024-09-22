TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) to Issue Dividend of $75.00 on October 18th

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 75.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,408.03 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,419.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,294.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on TDG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
