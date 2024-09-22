TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) to Issue Dividend of $75.00 on October 18th

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 75.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,408.03 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,419.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,294.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.