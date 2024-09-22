Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,829,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

