UBS Group Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $42.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRL. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.