uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 422.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

