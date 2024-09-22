Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 20,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$26,224.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

Shares of Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$798.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.31. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.30.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

