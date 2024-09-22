Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $12.98 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.