Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $12.98 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

