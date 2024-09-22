Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

