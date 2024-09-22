Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $79.40 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

