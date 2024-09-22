Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $11.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.