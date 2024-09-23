AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) & Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Head to Head Comparison

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) and Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Proteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbCellera Biologics -463.77% -13.40% -10.44% Proteo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbCellera Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Proteo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AbCellera Biologics and Proteo, as reported by MarketBeat.

AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 448.26%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Proteo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Proteo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbCellera Biologics $33.05 million 23.04 -$146.40 million ($0.52) -4.98 Proteo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proteo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AbCellera Biologics.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats Proteo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets; and strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions, as well as collaboration with Viking Global Investors and ArrowMark Partners. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Proteo

Proteo, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals based on Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands for use in the treatment of post-surgery damage to tissue; complications resulting from organ transplantation; pulmonary hypertension; and injuries caused by accidents, cardiac infarction, and other diseases. It has a license and collaboration agreement with ARTES Biotechnology GmbH to produce Elafin by using the sublicensed yeast HANSENULA POLYMORPHA. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Irvine, California.

