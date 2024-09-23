ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins Sells 7,800 Shares

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $302,328.00.

Daniel Brian Figgins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of ADENTRA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $42,965.12.

ADENTRA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADEN stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. ADENTRA Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

ADEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

