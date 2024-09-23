Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Target Price at $233.42

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of BGNE opened at $201.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $164.51.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $900,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

