Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$192.18

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$192.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

TSE FNV opened at C$173.65 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.68.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2797203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.497 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.57%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

