Analysts Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $188.60

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $217.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.24. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.