Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $39.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

