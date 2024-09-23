ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1251 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12.

AETUF opened at $16.90 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.85 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 22.19%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

