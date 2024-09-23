Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 585.80 ($7.74).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAB shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.74) to GBX 565 ($7.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.72) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.99), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,760,352.75). In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,830,019.97). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.99), for a total transaction of £2,089,587.03 ($2,760,352.75). Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.34) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 512.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,504.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,562.50%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

