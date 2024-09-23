Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.10.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

